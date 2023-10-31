PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Primera woman was arrested after her newborn baby’s lab results tested positive for drugs, police say.

Miriam Gonzalez, 26, faces charges of injury to a child, a second-degree felony.

According to police, Child Protective Services filed a report Monday in reference to a 13-day-old premature baby in the ICU unit at a local hospital.

During the ICU lab procedure, the baby tested positive for THC oil.

Gonzalez confessed to smoking marijuana during her entire pregnancy, police say.

Based on Gonzalez’s confession, she was arrested Tuesday, Oct 31. She awaits a bond hearing at the Cameron County jail.