RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in southeast Texas arrested a man after they found several people wedged inside of furniture he was carrying in a U-Haul trailer.

According to a release, police in El Campo, Texas pulled over a man at 11 a.m. on Friday for a traffic stop. Police say they indicated criminal activity over the course of the stop.

Damian Cuellar, 43, will be charged with smuggling of persons (photo: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

A K-9 deputy from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office was called to sniff the vehicle and directed officers to the U-Haul that the man was carrying.

Only furniture was found in the trailer but upon further inspection police located 16 people stashed inside of various pieces of the furniture. Officials say these people are undocumented migrants.

The driver of the vehicle, Damian Cuellar, a 43-year-old Mission resident, was arrested and will be charged with smuggling of persons.