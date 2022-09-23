MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man accused of recording a child in a bathroom.

Jaime Alberto Caballero Mata, 35, was arrested on charges of child pornography, according to Hidalgo County records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral notes that officers responded to the 200 block of W. 13th Street at 5:18 a.m. Sept. 17

At the scene, officers talked with the woman who called authorities, who said she went through Caballero’s phone and found videos of a teenager naked in the bathroom at the house.

The document stated that the video shows Caballero begin a recording on his cell phone before placing it underneath a dresser in the bathroom facing the sink.

According to police, the teenager is then seen walking into the bathroom, removing her clothing and getting in the shower. After she got dressed and walked out, Caballero is seen entering the bathroom, picking up the phone and stopping the recording, the document alleges.

The reporting party told officers she went through his phone and found multiple videos of the same teenager.

Officers then arrested Caballero, who was booked on Sunday. His bond was set at $10,000.