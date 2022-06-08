MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police have provided additional details on the arrest of the Mercedes ISD superintendent.

Carolyn Mendiola was arrested on June 3 on charges of interference with public duties, according to Hidalgo County Records.

Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that the charge stems from Mendiola interfering with an investigation into an improper relationship between a student and teacher.

On May 9, Frank Omar Fuentes was arrested by Mercedes police on charges of improper relationship between educator and student. On May 19, he was arrested on two additional counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.

While responding to Mercedes High School in reference to the case, investigators encountered Mendiola. Police said that she was impeding the investigation, following investigators, yelling, and directing staff not to talk.

Mendiola was issued a bond amount of $3,000. She was released the same day of her arrest.

ValleyCentral has reached out to Mendiola’s attorney and is waiting for a response.