MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are searching for the whereabouts of Carlos Eduardo Moreno.

According to the press release by McAllen PD, arrest warrants were issued for Moreno on Aug. 29 for assault, a third degree felony, and injury to a child, a state felony.

McAllen PD responded to an assault at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. The victim told investigators she and her child were assaulted by Moreno, according to the press release.

Moreno is described as Hispanic man, 26-years-old, about 160 pounds, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Carlos Eduardo Moreno can be found call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).