This story contains graphic information that may be disturbing to some readers.

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a child over a four-month span, documents show.

Juan Daniel Maldonado was arrested by McAllen police Dec. 24 on charges of sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14, terroristic threat of family/household and criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Dec. 14, the mother reported to police her 8-year-old daughter told her a man had sexual contact with her, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The woman told police that Maldonado would touch the child in a sexual manner and watch her in the shower, the document stated.

On Dec. 20, the child told authorities that Maldonado was doing “weird stuff to her,” including disrobing her and touching her private parts, the affidavit alleges.

According to the document, the abuse occurred from approximately Aug. 1, 2022 until Nov. 1, 2022 in Mercedes and McAllen.

Maldonado was taken into custody and his bond was set at $70,000 for the charge of sexual abuse of a child, records show.