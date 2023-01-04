MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt.

Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to an offense report obtained by ValleyCentral, officers with the McAllen Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Silverado at the 1100 block of N. 10th Street. The truck was driven by Jesus Berrones, the report stated.

During the traffic stop, officers noticed a grey Chevrolet make a “sudden and reckless U-turn” travelling northbound at a high rate of speed, police stated.

The truck nearly ran a traffic light due to its speed, and a third officer conducted a traffic stop on him. The officers at the original traffic stop released Jesus and responded to the grey Chevrolet to provide assistance.

Officers opened the door and identified the driver as Adrian Berrones, who refused to exit the vehicle multiple times, telling an officer, “You can’t make me get out, I am a Sheriff!,” the report stated. He was pulled away from the door by an officer and placed in handcuffs.

While Adrian Berrones was being placed in handcuffs, the black Chevrolet truck from the original traffic stop pulled up on the outside travel lane and Jesus Berrones began yelling, “That’s my brother, leave him alone,” the report stated.

According to the documents, Adrian was transported to the McAllen jail after officers detected a smell of alcohol and red bloodshot eyes. During the booking procedure, he was asked to remove his sweater, revealing a black dri-fit shirt with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office emblem on the breast and back of the shirt.

He told police he was previously employed by the county as a jailer. When asked why he interfered with the traffic stop, he told police that Jesus was his brother and was “paying a lot of child support,” the report stated.

“Based on Adrian’s statement, I determined he was trying to draw my attention away from the traffic stop with Jesus so I would not write him a citation,” the report stated.

Berrones was booked Dec. 28 and his bond was set at $10,000, according to records. He was released from jail the same day.