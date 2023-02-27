MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man they allege threatened to harm a woman.

Carlos Alfonso Moreno Morales, 32, is wanted for making a terroristic threat, a class “A” misdemeanor, according to a news release from McAllen PD.

Officers responded to a harassment call at 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, on the 2800 block of Maple Avenue. According to the release, the woman told officers Morales threatened to harm her.

Morales is described as a white man, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of Morales, is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS.