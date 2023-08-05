EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after attempting to take a stun gun away from an officer while being apprehended.

Genaro Falcon was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance, taking a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest search or transport, theft with a previous conviction, evading arrest detention with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral revealed that on July 20 Edinburg police responded to the 1200 block of S. 7th Avenue regarding a suspicious man.

When police arrived, they saw on surveillance video a man, believed to be Falcon, with tattoos wearing a cap, gray shirt, and blue jeans stealing a bike from the front patio.

Falcon was later found with the stolen bike by 7th Avenue and W. Stubbs Street and ordered to stop. He refused and ran off on foot.

An officer attempted to use his stun gun on Falcon twice but was unsuccessful.

When the officer attempted to put Falcon into custody, he allegedly tried to take the stun gun from the officer and began running away from him.

Moments later, the officer caught up to Falcon and was able to arrest him. During the search, police found cocaine and methamphetamine in Flacon’s possession, the documents revealed.