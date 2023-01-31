WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to stab someone in his household with a screwdriver after argument over a text message, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Valentin Garcia-Berezaluce was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily injury family violence, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

On Jan. 22., police responded to call in reference of an assault. When they arrived, police were approached by a man, later identified as Berezaluce, standing outside the apartment, the document stated. One officer stayed with Berezaluce, while another officer went inside to check on the other occupants of the apartment, police said.

Inside, a resident informed police they were lying in bed with Berezaluce, who got a text, the complaint stated. When the resident asked Berezaluce to show them the text message, Berezaluce became upset, got up from the bed and was followed by the other person, the document said.

Witnesses in the home told police about a series of events that alleged Berezaluce pushed, punched and even attempted to stab someone with a screwdriver, according the complaint. Because of redactions in the report, it was not clear who was Berezaluce is accused of trying to stab.

“[Weslaco police] then patted down Berezaluce and located a Stanley flat head screw driver from Berezaluce’s back right pocket,” Weslaco police said.

Berezaluce was arrested and taken to Weslaco City Jail, and the screwdriver was photographed and submitted into evidence.

At the station, authorities found Berezaluce had an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Marshal of illegal entry, the document stated.

Berezaluce has a total bond of $110,000, records show.