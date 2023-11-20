HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by an SUV in Harlingen, police said.

At 4:23 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Ed Carey Drive in reference to auto-pedestrian crash, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the roadway next to a white SUV. The officers began providing medical attention to the man, who was identified as 22-year-old Marcus Jose Vigil.

Officers learned that the white SUV was travelling north on Ed Carey Drive when it allegedly struck the man in the roadway. Police added that the driver of the SUV stopped immediately and a bystander called emergency services to the scene.

Vigil was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Harlingen Highway Enforcement Unit.