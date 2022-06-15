BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend’s mother and taking his daughter was arrested.

According to a release by Brownsville PD, Franco Antonio Rodriguez, 24, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation, child endangerment, interfering with an emergency call and possession of marijuana.

At 6:11 p.m. on June 14, Brownsville police responded to a call at the 5000 block of Southmost Blvd. in reference to a man kicking a door at a residence and gaining entry.

Police said that Rodriguez went to the location to see his daughter. When he forcibly entered, the owner of the residence, the mother of his ex-girlfriend, called police.

Rodriguez took the phone away from her and struck her, the release stated. He is then said to have grabbed his daughter and took off running.

Officers found Rodriguez at the intersection of Minnesota Road and Morton Drive, where he was taken into custody. He was arraigned on June 15, and received bonds totaling $49,000.

The child was returned to her mother.