Police: Man steals woman’s purse and evades police before being arrested in Alton

Heriberto Salinas (source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

ALTON, Texas — The Alton Police Department arrested a man previously wanted on a robbery charge after he evaded police on Sunday.

According to officials, police arrested Heriberto Salinas in Alton after he drove off from a traffic stop to the area of 4 Mile Road and Shary Road before exiting his vehicle on foot to evade the arrest.

Police eventually caught up to Salinas and after an altercation that involved using pepper spray and a taser, they identified him as the suspect wanted from a robbery on Saturday.

According to police, Salinas attacked a woman on Saturday in Alton and stole her purse and cell phone.

Salinas evaded the scene before being stopped by officers for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Salinas drove off and later evaded arrest on foot. Police were unable to track him down during this incident.

However, Salinas only evaded arrest for one day as police were able to detain him on Sunday.

