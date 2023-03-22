BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of slapping a pregnant woman and throwing her phone when she tried to call police.

Brandon Lee Villarreal, 27, was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault of a pregnant person, obstruction of justice, and interfering with an emergency call, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Rusty Nail Drive where they met with the woman. She told police that Villarreal was upset because he thought the baby she was carrying was not his, according to the release.

“Villarreal slapped the victim twice, and when the victim attempted to call the police, he grabbed the phone and broke it on the ground,” the release stated.

Villarreal told police that he was angry because the woman was bothering him at a friend’s party. The release stated that he also complained about pain in his leg due to a prior surgery.

He was taken into custody and then pushed a detention officer at the city jail in order to avoid being handcuffed, the release stated.

His bond amount totaled $23,000.