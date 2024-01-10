BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are working to identify a man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve.

The aggravated robbery occurred at 2:30 a.m. outside a Stripes on the 1900 block of E. Alton Gloor Blvd. in Brownsville.

Courtesy: Brownsville Police Department

Police say the unidentified suspect approached a person at the convenience store with a handgun before taking his wallet with $800 worth of cash.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.