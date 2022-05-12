RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman from Brownsville is dead after police say her boyfriend shot her during a disturbance and fled across the state with their child.

Police responded to 8181 El Mundo Street in Houston on Monday around 7:45 a.m. in response to a shooting during a domestic violence dispute.

At the location, they found Viktoria Robles, 32, a woman originally from Brownsville, dead from a single gunshot wound.

The shooting suspect, James Ochoa, 33, fled the scene and took the couple’s baby daughter with him, according to our CBS Houston affiliate.

Ochoa left the child with his mother in Cedar Park, Texas. After this, police say Ochoa turned himself in at the Cedar Park Police Department and claimed he shot and killed Robles at their apartment.

Ochoa is charged with murder and is awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Court records show Ochoa was previously arrested for assaulting a pregnant person in 2021.