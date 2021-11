MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died here after police say he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to officials, a man was walking near the 1000 block of N Bryan Road in Mission when he was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The person who hit the man is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

This case is under investigation. More information will be released when it is available.