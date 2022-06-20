BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a man for stabbing multiple individuals outside a bar.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Francisco Eloy Salazar stabbed multiple men in the parking lot of The Dive Bar, located at 600 Springmart Boulevard, according to Brownsville PD.

The 20-year-old man claimed self-defense. Salazar stated that the men assaulted him earlier that night inside the bar’s bathroom.

Security staff detained Salazar until police arrived following the stabbing.

Upon arrival, Brownsville PD officers arrested Salazar. He was then transported to the city jail.

On June 19, Salazar was arraigned and charged with multiple offenses.

Charges are as follows: