BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was charged with driving while intoxicated and causing an accident involving injury on Saturday.

Vito Eric Moreno was involved in an accident at the 2200 Block of Ruben M. Torres where Moreno hit one vehicle and caused that vehicle to hit another one, The Brownsville Police Department said in a release.

Officials said that Moreno fled the scene without rendering aid or exchanging information with others involved in the crash.

Officers were able to locate Moreno at the 3700 Block of Ruben M. Torres where they found him in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with airbags deployed, the release said.

The release said officers questioned Moreno and could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and person.

Officers arrested Moreno after administering a standardized field sobriety test that determined that Moreno was intoxicated, Brownsville PD said.

The release said one of the drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash received several injuries in the crash.

According to police, Moreno was arraigned Feb. 19, on charges of accident involving injury and driving while intoxicated, with a bond set at $9 thousand.