EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of breaking into a UTRGV student’s dorm and assaulting her was arrested by police.

Brandon Lee Beebe, 22, was arrested on charges of threatening to publish intimate visual material, tampering with evidence, and burglary of a habitation, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

ValleyCentral spoke with UTRGV Assistant Police Chief Van Slusser, who said the incident occurred on March 6.

Slusser said that Beebe, who is not affiliated with the university, showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at Unity Hall and allegedly forced his way into the room when she opened the front door.

Slusser said the victim and Beebe got into a physical altercation, from which she sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to call the police.

According to Slusser, Beebe had also gained access to intimate visual material of his ex-girlfriend and was threatening to show it to others, police said.

During the incident, Beebe stole the victim’s cell phone and destroyed it, Slusser said.

Beebe was arraigned on March 7. His bond was set at $40,000, records show.