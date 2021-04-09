Police: Man asks Roma officers to kill him, gets sent to hospital

ROMA, Texas (KVEO) — The Roma Police Department encountered a man who wanted officers to kill him.

According to officials, a 32-year-old man walked to the Roma Police Department on Sunday, April 4 with a baseball bat and knife.

Police later learned from the man that he was attempting to be killed by the police.

Officials state the man taunted other law enforcement officials on his way to the police station.

Officers were able to take the man into custody before any harm was done and transported him to the Starr County Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation.

The department went on to commend the officers for handling the situation.