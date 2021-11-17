Police: Man arrested in Pharr after DPS pursuit with three children in car

Police on scene at the Cinemark Movie Theater in Pharr (photo: Iris Karami ValleyCentral.com)

UPDATE: Police have released new details on this incident.

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have one man in custody after they say he fled from police and fired gunshots before going into a movie theater.

According to law enforcement, McAllen police attempted to stop a blue Chevy SUV on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was involved in a domestic dispute. in McAllen.

The chase extended into Pharr where Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to stop the driver by deploying a tire deflation device.

The driver stopped his vehicle before reaching the stop sticks and then accelerated his vehicle towards troopers in an attempt to flee, according to a release.

Troopers fired several shots toward the driver’s vehicle’s tires in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The driver then fled from the vehicle toward the Cinemark Movie Theater on Jackson Street in Pharr before entering the Sears store in the same area.

Police then arrested him at the Sears store. Three children were found in the vehicle he was using during the pursuit.

This case is under investigation. More details will be released when they are available.