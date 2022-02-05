BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man for a robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Christopher Lee Castro, entered the Family Dollar on E. 14th Street and Ringold Street at around 10:30 AM, and grabbed several articles of women’s clothing, the Brownsville Police Department said in a release.

Officials said Castro then tried to exit the store without paying for the clothing. One employee tried to stop Castro from exiting the store but was shoved out of the way as Castro exited. The employee sustained an injury.

The release states that Castro fled from the store and was spotted by Brownsville PD. Castro refused to stop running from officers and was caught by police several blocks from the store.

Police said that Castro was taken to the Brownsville City Jail after a store employee was able to provide a positive identification on Castro.

Castro faces charges of Robbery and Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot, and will be arraigned on February 6, 2022, the release said.