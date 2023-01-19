McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested on stalking charges after a woman found him following her next door, according to police.

Samuel Garza was arrested on charges of stalking Sunday, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral said that Garza had been harassing and following a woman since May 2022.

The woman had documented several reports of Garza following her and sending her “alarming texts,” the affidavit stated.

“[The woman] called police yesterday after she and her neighbor located Samuel next door to her residence where he was possibly prowling,” the document reads.

Garza was taken into custody and his bond was set at $10,000, records show.