Police: Man arrested for hitting parked cars while intoxicated

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Luis Zuniga IV (source: Harlingen Police Department)

Countdown to Christmas! Happy Holidays from ValleyCentral.com
December 25 2020 12:00 am

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department has a man in custody after several parked cars were struck and one woman was sent to the hospital on Thursday morning.

According to officials, Luis Zuniga IV, 21, is charged with two counts of intoxication assault.

Police responded to East Harrison Avenue in Harlingen at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday in reference to multiple parked cars being hit on the shoulder of the road.

EMS transported an injured woman to a local hospital who was described in critical condition.

Zuniga was arrested at the scene at transported to the Harlingen City Jail. He was later arraigned and given two charges of intoxication assault.

He remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday