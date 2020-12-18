Police: Man arrested for hitting parked cars while intoxicated

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department has a man in custody after several parked cars were struck and one woman was sent to the hospital on Thursday morning.

According to officials, Luis Zuniga IV, 21, is charged with two counts of intoxication assault.

Police responded to East Harrison Avenue in Harlingen at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday in reference to multiple parked cars being hit on the shoulder of the road.

EMS transported an injured woman to a local hospital who was described in critical condition.

Zuniga was arrested at the scene at transported to the Harlingen City Jail. He was later arraigned and given two charges of intoxication assault.

He remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.