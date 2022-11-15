SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Post Office was under a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to police.

Maximilliano Casanova, 38, was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of false alarm or report, according to the San Benito Police Department.

At about 10:15 a.m., police officers responded to the post office in San Benito after a postal employee called 911 to report that a man walked into the lobby and told them they were all in danger, according to police.

“When the employee asked the male what he meant, the male replied that there was a bomb in the building,” police said.

Upon arrival at the post office, police evacuated the scene and a perimeter was set up around the area for safety. San Benito police contacted the Brownsville Police Department, which had an explosive detection canine on duty.

The canine conducted a search of the area and determined it was clear.

With the help of the post office employees, the man who made the threat was located near the building and taken into custody, police said.