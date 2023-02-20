MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody after allegedly choking a pregnant woman, police said.

Federico Garcia was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, resist arrest, search or transport, and interfere with emergency request for assistance, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

The charges follow a McAllen police response to a call about a disturbance at 400 block of Ash Avenue, police stated. A caller told dispatchers that a woman needed help, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

“Communications advised the female stated ‘don’t hurt me’ and the line was terminated,” McAllen Police Department stated an offense report. “Communications attempted to call the phone back, but the call did not go through.”

With help from dispatch, officers found the location and were approached by a pregnant woman. The woman was out of breath, looked like she has been crying and had teeth marks on her left cheek, police said.

“[The woman] stated she had been assaulted by Garcia and pointed to the left side of her face,” police stated.

The woman told police, Garcia allegedly forced her to go walking with him to buy cocaine, and Garcia began to argue with her on the way back, police stated.

“[The woman] recalls walking along Business Hwy 83 and 22nd St.,” McAllen PD stated. “Another male that was walking nearby addressed [Garcia] and told him to not mistreat his girl.”

Garcia allegedly became upset and blamed the woman, saying “you are going to get me arrested or killed out here,” police said. Garcia allegedly began to push the woman and when she pushed him back, Garcia bit her in the cheek, McAllen police said.

The woman said Garcia bit her hard three times and then began choking her, police said.

“[The woman] stated she felt she could not breathe for about six seconds and began to lose consciousness,” Police said. “[Garcia] released his grip and she was able to breathe again.”

The woman said they went indoors and Garcia bit her in the cheek again, according to the complaint.

Garcia began using the cocaine and yell and argue with the woman, police said. The woman began to fear for her safety and called 911 but Garcia took the phone away and threw it on the ground, police stated.

“[The woman] clarified that [Garcia] did not hit her in the stomach at anytime,” the complaint stated. “Once [Garcia] calmed down and laid down in the bed [the woman] heard the police outside.”

The woman advised officers she was six months pregnant and Garcia was aware of the pregnancy, the affidavit said.

The woman told police Garcia was in the room “extremely irate and under the influence”, McAllen PD said.

Police ordered Garcia to open the door, but he allegedly refused and said he was not going to open the door and advised police they would have to kill him or he would kill himself, police said. McAllen PD kicked down the door.

According to the complaint, police attempted to place Garcia under arrest but resisted by placing both arms underneath his body. He was arrested.

Garcia has a total bond of $27,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

Police were able to locate the woman’s phone and found it shattered and unusable, police stated.