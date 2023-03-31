EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A major auto wreck involving an 18-wheeler occurred Friday afternoon, officials say.

The wreck happened approximately 3:15 p.m. east of the intersection of Monte Cristo Road and Doolittle Road.

According to Edinburg police, the driver of the 18-wheeler, a 53-year-old man, drove against traffic and hit the dump truck.

The man was arrested on charges of intoxication assault. The second driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was delayed due to mineral gravel being spilled on the roadway, but is currently cleared and reopened.

Police have not identified the 18-wheeler driver, who was involved in the crash.