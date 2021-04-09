COVID INFO COVID INFO

Police looking for Brownsville theft

by: KVEO Digital Staff

PHOTO: Brownsville PD via Facebook.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help find a theft.

Police have an active arrest warrant for Elias Estevan Salas, 43, seen in the photo above.

All tips remain anonymous and the public could earn a cash reward for any information provided.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Salas is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546- TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com.

Brownsville PD via Facebook

