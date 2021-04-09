Police looking for Brownsville theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help find a theft.
Police have an active arrest warrant for Elias Estevan Salas, 43, seen in the photo above.
All tips remain anonymous and the public could earn a cash reward for any information provided.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Salas is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546- TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com.Brownsville PD via Facebook