BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for the suspect in a road rage shooting that left one in critical condition.

Brownsville PD told ValleyCentral that they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night at the intersection of Old Port Isabel Road and Robinhood Drive.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a road rage incident.

A red vehicle cut off the victim’s vehicle, police said. Both vehicles then stopped at the intersection, and both the victim and the suspect got out of their vehicles.

The suspect is then said to have taken out a gun, shooting the victim several times.

The victim was last known to be in “critical but stable condition,” police said.

Brownsville police is asking for anyone with information on the driver of the red vehicle to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477).