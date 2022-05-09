BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for three individuals in connection to a property damage case.

The three are considered “persons of interest” in a property damage case that occurred at the Children’s Museum located at 501 E. Ringgold Street, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

According to the post, the museum sustained a broken window and the subjects were captured on video in the immediate area.

Those with information are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or use the p3 mobile application.