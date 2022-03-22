BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident.

The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street.

Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS(8477), or by submitting a tip using the following link. One can also submit a tip by downloading the P3 mobile app.

All calls remain anonymous.