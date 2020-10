WESLACO, Texas — Weslaco Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Karime Hernandez was last seen on Oct. 3.

Authorities ask the public to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591 or the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477 with any information on Karime Hernandez’s whereabouts.