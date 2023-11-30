BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a credit card abuse investigation.

The incident happened September 14 at the Church’s Chicken located on the 2100 block of International Blvd. in Brownsville.

According to police, a person forgot their wallet at the restaurant when the suspect took five debit/credit cards and $100.

Police add that the woman was caught on video buying items at another store with a stolen card.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the woman is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 548-7000.