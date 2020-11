BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the driver of truck authorities say is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

According to authorities the homicide took place on Nov. 2, 2020 at the 2000 block of Dana Avenue.

Officials released the following video of a red Ford pick up truck seen leaving a parking lot.

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.