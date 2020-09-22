Police searching for suspect in Port Isabel shooting that left one dead

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Port Isabel Police Department

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Port Isabel police is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead on Monday.

According to Port Isabel police Chief Robert Lopez, authorities received a call of a possible gunshot wound in a trailer park located off of South Shore Drive around 5:40 p.m.

When authorities arrived to the location, they saw a man coming out of a trailer with a gunshot wound in the chest.

EMS arrived and took the man to the nearest hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Chief Lopez says the department is currently looking for Guadalupe Roman Fonseca Garcia, who is considered a suspect in the case.

Credit: Port Isabel Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Port Isabel Police Department at 956-943-2727.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday