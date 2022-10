BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car.

On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say.

Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the vehicle. In the photo, he is wearing glasses and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.