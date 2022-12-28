SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said.

A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m.

“In the course of the incident, the suspect stole the officer’s vehicle [and] intentionally and knowingly place the [officer] in substantial risk of immediate serious bodily injury or death,” the Cameron County Park Ranger Division’s Chief Horacio Zamora stated in a press release regarding the shooting. “In response to this interaction, one officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect.”

The department did not provide details about the condition of the person who was shot.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.