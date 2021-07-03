Police investigating a deadly crash in Palmview

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after police said he crashed into two vehicles, including a Hidalgo County Constable, Saturday morning.

According to officials, the driver hit a car near 3-mile line and Breyfogle in Mission around 7:30 am.

After the crash, the driver that hit the car fled the scene speeding off.

Moments after, the man driving ran a red light and slammed head-on into a Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable near the intersection of 495 and Breyfogle in Palmview.





Palmview Police said the man that hit the constable died at the scene.

The female constable was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time until the next of kin is notified.

Palmview Police are investigating the accident along with Texas Department of Public Safety.