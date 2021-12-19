Police investigate fatal crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., a blue Toyota Camry had struck an electrical pole on the 3600 block of East Richardson Road.



Investigators discovered that the 23 year old driver had been traveling westbound on East Richardson Road when he lost control of his car, striking a pole.

The driver was transported to DHR where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A toxicology report is pending.

Authorities have not released the identity of the 23 year old man, pending notification of his next of kin.

This case is still under investigation.