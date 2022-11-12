WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred Friday night.

According to the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving several calls of a man struck by a vehicle at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd.

The driver remained at the scene and Weslaco Ambulance Services were dispatched, police said.

After the preliminary investigation, police identified the man as 46-year-old Sie Garcia. Police stated Garcia may have been intoxicated.

Family members of Garcia arrived at the scene and told officers they’d been looking for him throughout the day, police said.

Garcia was transported at a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Weslaco PD states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Weslaco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 968-8591.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.