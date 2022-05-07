BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered outside a car dealership in Brownsville.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:41 p.m. the Brownsville Police Department received reports of a body outside the Toyota Dealership, located at 6750 North Expressway.

Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene, according to Brownsville PD.

Police say the man was in his late 50s, identification is pending notification to the next of kin.

No foul play is suspected at this time, however, authorities are awaiting an autopsy to confirm.

This investigation is ongoing.