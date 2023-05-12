HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Hidalgo County, law enforcement continue to be active in the search for migrants crossing the border.

The people in Mission and in neighboring Granjeno are preparing to handle a weather storm but also to handle a storm with immigration.

In Mission, the police chief tells us it has been quiet since the lifting of Title 42.

“We have a potential storm that could come. Is that going to affect any of the title 42? It could, it could not. We don’t know. But we’ll take it as it comes,” explains Mission PD Chief Cesar Torres.

Mission police patrol in the city jurisdiction and along the neighboring small town of Granjeno.

Aurora Anzaldua Garcia, a Granjeno City Commissioner for Precinct 3 explains the town has always been very tranquil for a few reasons including local, state, county and federal policing.

“We have helicopters here from the National Guard, from ICE, from Border Patrol and from DPS. We have constant traffic on the levee behind us from border patrol, constant traffic at the front here. We are over-policed,” Garcia said.