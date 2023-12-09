MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police identified the two people involved in the murder-suicide that occurred at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar on Friday.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old, McAllen resident Yin Min Jiang and the suspect was identified as 58-year-old Zeng Wang Huang, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

At 12:42 p.m. authorities received several calls regarding gunshots on the 7000 block of North 10th St.

According to the release, the man, identified as Huang, engaged in a verbal argument with a woman, identified as Jiang.

The verbal dispute began inside the restaurant. Huang pulled the gun out on Jiang and shot her.

After the shooting, he went outside and shot a man in the patio area of the restaurant. Huang then turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Jiang was found dead upon arrival, according to police.

The man who was shot outside the patio area was taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.