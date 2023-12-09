MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police identified the two people involved in the murder-suicide that occurred at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar on Friday.
The victim was identified as 46-year-old, McAllen resident Yin Min Jiang and the suspect was identified as 58-year-old Zeng Wang Huang, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.
At 12:42 p.m. authorities received several calls regarding gunshots on the 7000 block of North 10th St.
According to the release, the man, identified as Huang, engaged in a verbal argument with a woman, identified as Jiang.
The verbal dispute began inside the restaurant. Huang pulled the gun out on Jiang and shot her.
After the shooting, he went outside and shot a man in the patio area of the restaurant. Huang then turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.
Jiang was found dead upon arrival, according to police.
The man who was shot outside the patio area was taken to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.