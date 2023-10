BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are looking for a man wanted for theft.

Police say Juan Gabriel Zermeño, 28, has been identified in a theft and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Juan Gabriel Zermeño/Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.