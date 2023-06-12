EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with the Edinburg Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation officials are sending drivers key advice to emphasize roadwork safety.

Officials say 43-year-old Andres Garza, a subcontractor for the Texas Department of Transportation died Sunday evening while doing road work construction.

“Yesterday’s tragedy is not something that’s very common, but one incident is one too many,” Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna with the Edinburg Police Department said.

According to authorities, Garza was setting up road work construction signs on I-69C South of FM 490.

Crews say he was struck and killed when a tow truck driver veered into the grassy median and hit him.

Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.

“So we always ask drivers to be attentive to make sure that they pay attention to all traffic control devices whether they’re permanent devices or it’s a work convoy,” Vela-Reyna said.

TxDOT officials sharing these important tips for drivers:

· Slow down

· Pay attention

· Watch out for road crews

· Don’t tailgate

· Allow extra time

Officers with Edinburg PD are urging drivers to be vigilant.

“It is very important to follow those rules if you don’t follow those laws there is fines and worst-case scenario tragedies like this due occur,” Vela-Reyna said.

TxDOT officials have sent a statement in regard to the accident:

TxDOT is deeply saddened by the crash on I-69C (US 281) Sunday evening that took the life of one of our contractors. We always urge drivers to be alert for personnel who may be working along our roadways, and we ask motorists to move over and slow down to help protect these individuals. Please help us honor their life by taking these steps so that we might #EndTheStreakTX of daily deaths on our roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation

Edinburg police are looking into whether criminal charges will be filed.