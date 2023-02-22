BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police said they have identified the body of a woman found Monday on the 2500 block of FM 511.

The victim was identified as Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 25. Her body was found after police officers responded to the location in reference to a grass fire, according to the Brownsville Police Department’s news release.

The results of the autopsy are pending.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.