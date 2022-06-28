HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mont Belvieu Police have identified the man hit and killed by a utility truck in Harlingen as a wanted murder suspect.

On June 24, the Harlingen Police Department worked to identify a man from a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Harlingen PD contacted Mont Belvieu PD late Monday and through cooperative efforts, both agencies were able to positively identify the Harlingen fatality as a homicide suspect, Osvaldo Rodriguez. Rodriguez was wanted after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident.

On June 23 at 6:40 a.m., Mont Belvieu PD investigated a domestic violence shooting incident that occurred on the 10200 block of Krystine Drive, in the Crown Colony Subdivision.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The victim, Magdalena C. Rodriguez, was flown to Houston for treatment but later died due to injuries.