MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local police department held a moment of silence for the lives lost in the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

On Tuesday,19 children and two teachers were killed at the Robb Elementary School, located in Uvalde.

Wednesday morning, the Mission Police Department held a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting.

Mission PD shared photos with a statement on their social media account, calling the shooting a “senseless tragedy.”

The agency ended its statement with a hashtag praying for the city of Uvalde.