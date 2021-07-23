Hit and run leaves 54-year-old man dead, driver arrested

by: Victoria Lopez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested the driver of a fatal hit and run on Thursday.

On July 19 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Brownsville PD responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at the 1000 block of East Elizabeth Street., according to a press release.

Enrique Garza, 54, was hit by a car while riding his bike, the driver fled the scene.

Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Downtown Camera System footage revealed a white Mercedes Benz 28C as the car that hit Garza.

Police were able to identify the driver as Jose Rocha, 36.

Brownsville PD issued a warrant for Rocha, he was then arrested on July 22 and arraigned on July 23.

Rocha has been charged with the following:

  • Accident Involving Death a Second Degree Felony, with a bond set at $75,000.
  • Manslaughter a Second Degree Felony, with a bond set at $75,000.
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence a Third Degree Felony, with a bond set at $30,000.

Officials as well discovered a warrant issued by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department for Driving While Intoxicated, Rocha’s second offense.

